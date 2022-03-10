GOODWATER, Ala. (WRBL) – A reward is being offered for the arrest of a fugitive wanted for allegedly hitting a police officer with his vehicle in Goodwater, Ala. earlier this month.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for the arrest of 24-year-old Kytn William Wentzell.

According to a news release, on March 3, 2022, when Wentzell was approached in the area of 2081 Coosa County Road 86 by police officers attempting to question him about an on-going investigation, Wentzell fled the scene in a gold-colored S-10 Chevrolet Truck at a high rate of speed. While doing so, Wentzell hit one of the police officers with the truck.

The police officer suffered an injury to his shoulder during the incident.

Wentzell is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pound. He should be considered armed and dangerous according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wentzell should call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download the CrimeStoppers P3-tips app.