DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been arrested and charged with trafficking and manufacturing drugs in connection to multiple overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced synthetic cannabinoids.

Decatur Police began investigating in October after they got multiple calls about drug overdoses caused by the laced spice.

The DPD Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted multiple interviews and identified Ricky Dewayne Adams, 43, of Decatur as their prime suspect in the investigation.

Investigators with the Vice/Narcotics Unit, DPD patrol officers and the SWAT Team served a search warrant at Adams’ home on 12th Avenue on October 26.

During the search, investigators found items used to make synthetic cannabinoids, fentanyl, spice laced with fentanyl, marijuana and a loaded gun.

Adams was arrested on two counts of trafficking, first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Adams was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $2,060,000 bond.

Authorities also arrested another person at the home. Justice Kierra Almond, 26, is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana. Almond was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $300 bond.