WASHINGTON (WIAT) — On Tuesday, President Joe Biden made his first pardons and commutations since he took office.

The president granted clemency to 78 people across the country, with three pardons and 75 commuted sentences. Of those 75, three happen to be Alabamians convicted of drug crimes, including:

Daniel Valencia (Maylene, Ala.) – Valencia was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release and a $2,000 fine in April 2015 for importing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing methamphetamine. His sentence was commuted to expire April 26, 2023 and will still be on supervised release for the next five years and have to pay the fine.

Kirstie Marie Smith Israel (Albertville, Ala.) – Israel was sentenced to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release back in August 2017 on charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. Her sentence was commuted to expire April 26, 2023 and will have to continue to serve the three-year supervised release.

Sergio Acosta (Montgomery, Ala.) – Acosta was sentenced to 97 months in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing methamphetamine in February 2018. His sentence has been commuted to expire April 26, 2023 and must serve the five-year supervised release.

You can find the full list of pardons and commutations here.