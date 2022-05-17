PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say three former workers at a church day care center in central Alabama have been indicted on more than three dozen charges of abusing children ages 2 and younger.

A prosecutor in Autauga County and court records say a special grand jury returned charges after watching security videos that showed children being hit, kicked and punched.

Each person was indicted on charges of child abuse and failure to report child abuse.

The 44 total charges stem from their work at a day care operated by Journey Church of the River Region.

A prosecutor says church leaders are cooperating.