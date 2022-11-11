BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report.

Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the area of Highway 91 and County Road 549. A fourth victim has since been airlifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

The Cullman County Coroner identified the victims as 15-year-old Cayden Britt, of Oneonta, 16-year-old Dailan Jennings, of Oneonta, and 15-year-old Evan Magana, of Snead.

According to Hadder, it appears the car the victims were in was travelling at a high speed before the crash. The victims’ names have not been released as the coroner is in the process of notifying their families.

A prayer vigil will be held at Susan Moore High School in Blountsville at 1 p.m. for the victims.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.