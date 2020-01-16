3 local Alabama counties receive funding for local road and bridge projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey along with the Alabama Department of Transportation announced that $7 million in funding will be awarded to cities and counties for road and bridge projects across the state.

According to the governor’s office the funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local road and bridge projects.

LIST OF FUNDING RECIPIENTS

“An investment in our roads and bridges is an investment in the future of Alabama. These $7 million in funds will go a long way in helping communities across the state address various road and bridge projects,” Governor Ivey said. “I am proud to see the continuing positive ramifications from the Rebuild Alabama Act. Soon, every Alabama citizen will feel the benefits from this additional investment in our infrastructure.”

A total of 31 projects selected for funding totaling $7 million from ALDOT with two local areas receiving funding.

The City of Louisville in Barbour County will receive funding to resurface Beatty Drvie. Chambers County will receive funds to resurface Combs Road from the end of the existing roadway to Fairfax Bypass. The City of Auburn and Lee County will get money to replace a culvert along Ogletree Road.