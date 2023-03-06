UPDATE (7:06 a.m.): A city spokesperson has confirmed three people are dead after a Prichard house fire. The two children and the woman who was originally take to the hospital are the people who have died.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Prichard Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hill Topper Road.

Firefighters were called to the home just after 5 a.m. Monday morning and were later assisted by firefighters from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

WKRG News 5 spoke with witnesses at the scene who said two children and a woman were taken to the hospital. Officials confirmed that both children and a woman were treated for smoke inhalation.

Our crew said the home is heavily damaged. It is unknown what caused the fire. We will update this article when more information becomes available.