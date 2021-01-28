 

3 Tennessee residents arrested for stealing items from home damaged by Fultondale tornado

Alabama

Fultondale damage (CBS 42)

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Police Department has arrested three individuals for allegedly taking items from a home that was damaged by Monday’s EF-3 tornado.

According to FRP, the two men and one juvenile are from Chattanooga, Tenn. The adult suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Josue Villa and 18-year-old Ignacio Ramirez.

All three have been charged with third-degree burglary and are being held at the Jefferson County Jail. Authorities say all of the stolen items have since been returned.

