ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sunday morning structure fire in Rogersville sent one child to the hospital.

More News from WRBL

Rogersville Fire Chief Frankie Phillips told News 19 they received a call to Rogersville Park Apartments at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. Officials say once they arrived on-scene, the top floor of the eight apartment building was on fire. The blaze extended into the roof.

Phillips said the fire was out within 20 minutes and all residents were evacuated; however, a 3-year-old was rescued from the apartment and taken to North Alabama Medical Center. The child was later airlifted to UAB.

Phillips said Rogersville Police and the state fire marshal were on-scene Sunday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.