$3,600 scholarships available for Alabama students interested in auto manufacturing jobs

ALABAMA – Interested in working in the Alabama automotive manufacturing industry?
Two organizations are partnering to provide scholarships and mentors for interested high school and college students.
Thursday, the Alabama Community College System announced a partnership with the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association.
The partnership is providing $3,600 scholarships towards programs at community colleges statewide associated with automotive manufacturing careers.
Applicants must have a declared major in an automotive manufacturing program, such as:
- Automotive Manufacturing Technology
- Automotive Manufacturing
- Automotive Service Technician
- Computer Numerical Control
- Engineering Technology
- Industrial Electronics Technology
- Industrial Maintenance Technology
- Injection Molding; Logistics
- Machine Shop/Tool Technology
- Manufacturing Technology
- Mechanical Design Technology
- Mechatronics
- Welding Technology
The above list is not a complete list of programs; AAMA officials will also consider other programs.
Applicants must also:
- Be an Alabama resident
- Be either a high school senior or college freshman with a 2.5 overall GPA
- Submit an application packet (available online) including a headshot photo, resume, essay on why they want ot work in the auto manufacturing industry, a signed reference letter, and unofficial transcript
- Be willing to participate with their assigned mentor, if applicable
- Communicate with AAMA and ACCS officials to provide pertinent information
Scholarship winners can use the funds for their spring, summer, or fall 2022 tuition, books, and fees, and can also apply to renew the scholarship.
The deadline to apply for the fall award is Oct. 29.