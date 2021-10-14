$3,600 scholarships available for students interested in auto manufacturing jobs

ALABAMA – Interested in working in the Alabama automotive manufacturing industry?

Two organizations are partnering to provide scholarships and mentors for interested high school and college students.

Thursday, the Alabama Community College System announced a partnership with the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association.

The partnership is providing $3,600 scholarships towards programs at community colleges statewide associated with automotive manufacturing careers.

Applicants must have a declared major in an automotive manufacturing program, such as:

Automotive Manufacturing Technology

Automotive Manufacturing

Automotive Service Technician

Computer Numerical Control

Engineering Technology

Industrial Electronics Technology

Industrial Maintenance Technology

Injection Molding; Logistics

Machine Shop/Tool Technology

Manufacturing Technology

Mechanical Design Technology

Mechatronics

Welding Technology

The above list is not a complete list of programs; AAMA officials will also consider other programs.

Applicants must also:

Be an Alabama resident

Be either a high school senior or college freshman with a 2.5 overall GPA

Submit an application packet (available online) including a headshot photo, resume, essay on why they want ot work in the auto manufacturing industry, a signed reference letter, and unofficial transcript

Be willing to participate with their assigned mentor, if applicable

Communicate with AAMA and ACCS officials to provide pertinent information

Scholarship winners can use the funds for their spring, summer, or fall 2022 tuition, books, and fees, and can also apply to renew the scholarship.

The deadline to apply for the fall award is Oct. 29.