39-year-old man dies after falling overboard on Smith Lake

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man after a boating accident on Smith Lake Monday morning.
According to ALEA’s Marine Patrol Troopers, Jamey Dewayne Morgan of Arley fell overboard his vessel on the lake. His body was recovered a few hours later by authorities.
The depth of the water the accident occurred in was seven feet, according to ALEA.
No other information has been released at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.
