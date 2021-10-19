3M, Alabama communities reach $98M pollution settlement

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — 3M will pay $98.4 million to settle lawsuits over contamination from its chemical plant along the Tennessee River in north Alabama under a new settlement.

The agreement announced Tuesday was reached through court-ordered mediation with local government agencies, 3M and other companies.

It would fund both past and future cleanup work and pay for efforts to find additional pollution from per- and polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS chemicals.

The substances are used in products including cookware and fabrics.

The government says they may be linked to problems included increased risk of cancer.

The chemicals were made at 3M’s plant in the north Alabama city of Decatur for decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.