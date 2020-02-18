3rd arrest made in USA professor’s murder investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Feb. 17, Mobile Police made another arrest in the murder investigation of Matthew Wiser.
Curtis Anthony Womack Jr., 23, is the third suspect found connected to Wiser’s death. Womack is charged with murder. He is also charged with possession of marijuana second degree on an unrelated case.
On December 13, 2019, Mobile Police made two arrests in the case. Tiquez Timmons, 20, and Derric Scott, 20, were found connected to the shooting death of Matthew Wiser. Both were charged with murder.
