VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A third victim who was shot in a Vestavia Hills church shooting has died in the hospital, the Vestavia Hills Police Department reports.

The victim, whose name has not been released, has only been identified as an 84-year-old woman who was transported to UAB Hospital after a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Thursday night. She later died at UAB Hospital.

The other two victims who were killed Thursday were Walter Rainey, 84, of Irondale; Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham.

A suspect in the shooting is still being held by VHPD. Their identity has yet to be released.

