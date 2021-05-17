BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the suspect who was killed after allegedly opening fire on officers who were searching for him in connection to two deaths reported Sunday.

Brian Timothy Dunne, 39 of Birmingham, was reportedly shot and killed by police officers as they were executing a search warrant at Dunne’s home.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin, the Birmingham Police Department received a call at 6:30 a.m. Sunday about two people who had been shot in Brother Bryan Park on Magnolia Avenue South. upon arrival, first responders found a man and woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital while the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“When officers arrived, they discovered a female lying in the middle of the roadway,” said Mauldin. “She was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.”

Mauldin said that after further investigation, officers executed a search warrant near UAB Hospital for the man they believed was involved in the Brother Bryan Park shootings. He said Dunne opened fire on the officers. Dunne was killed in the shootout.

According to Mauldin, the initial fight that turned deadly in Brother Bryan Park may have been over a dog, although the circumstances surrounding the fight are not currently known.

Two officers, Ofcs. Jeremy Dorr and Jacob Rouse, were taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were treated and released. The other two officers were only grazed and were treated at the scene.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation of the shooting.

The Birmingham City Council issued a statement following the shooting incident.

“We are calling on all our residents to take a stand against these hostile acts,” said Council President William Parker. “This senseless violence must stop. We are continuing to monitor this situation closely and we are wishing all of the officers involved a speedy recovery.”

Public Safety Chairman Hunter Williams had more to add.

“The events that unfolded today exemplify the risks that the men and women of the Birmingham Police Department assume each day,” said Williams. “Now more than ever, we need to rally around our department and officers, who are putting their lives on the line in what is often a thankless job to protect the citizens of Birmingham. I am extremely grateful that the officers will survive their injuries, and hope that the community will continue to support them — and all our officers.”

The Adamsville Police Department posted a message on Facebook Sunday night to give prayers and blessings to the BPD.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also made a statement regarding Sunday’s events.