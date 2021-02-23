 

4 found dead in Alabama house fire

Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Officials say four people were found dead inside an Alabama home that caught fire Monday night.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Stanley L. Cooper says firefighters arrived at the scene before 11 p.m. Monday and found smoke and flames coming from the front of the home and the roof. Cooper says crews were told that people may still be inside the home. Firefighters searched the house and found four people, who were later pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.

