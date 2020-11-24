 

$4 million worth of narcotics, more recovered during Jefferson County drug bust

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a large drug bust that included nearly $4 million worth of narcotics alone.

43-year-old Renardo Dejuan Henderson was taken into custody after authorities learned he had returned to Alabama with a “significant amount of narcotics with intentions for distribution.”

Four separate search warrants were executed leading to the arrest and recovery of drugs, guns and cash.

According to JCSO, detectives seized:

  • 224 pounds of marijuana
  • 313 pounds of marijuana candies
  • 39.5 pounds of psilocybin mushroom candy bars
  • 18 pounds of meth
  • 1 napalm marijuana grenade
  • 6 pounds of cannabis pills
  • 2 pounds of heroin
  • 11 ounces of liquid cannabis
  • $18,360 in cash
  • 1 AK-47
  • Glock 23 handgun
Renardo Dejuan Henderson (Jefferson County Jail)

Henderson is now being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants for drug trafficking are pending against him at this time.

