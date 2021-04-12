Birmingham police investigating shooting after wounded victim gets on MAX Transit bus, 2 others injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple people were shot in North Birmingham Monday afternoon, responding authorities tell CBS 42.

Sometime before 3:15 p.m., three people were injured in a shootout between two groups of men on Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive, Birmingham Police officers confirmed. The identities of the victims, one woman and two men, have not been released.

Law enforcement authorities were told initially that one victim had been shot while on a MAX Transit bus. MAX Transit representatives later clarified that the victim had been shot before boarding the bus. All other passengers and the driver were safe.

One person involved in the shooting tried to flee on foot but was later taken into custody. A second suspect is still at large as of Monday at 5:15 p.m.

Birmingham police say one officer discharged their firearm while pursuing a suspect. Police said an assault rifle was used during the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42, as this is a developing story.