MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple sources close to the South Alabama football program tell WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli that four Jags assistant coaches have been fired.

According to sources, South Alabama linebacker coach Will Windham, running back coach Antonio Bradford, offensive line coach Gordon Steele and wide receiver coach Michael Smith were let go Wednesday.

The Jags finished the season 7-6 overall after a win over Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl this past weekend.

The decision comes after something of a disappointing season for the Jags. After a 10-3 finish in the 2022-23 season, they were one of the favorites to compete for a Sun Belt Conference championship with more than 20 players returning with starting experience.

Instead, it was a bit of a rollercoaster. The Jags beat Big 12 runner-up Oklahoma State in dominating fashion in Stillwater while also going 4-4 in conference play.

Windham, Steele and Smith had been at South Alabama since head coach Kane Wommack was hired in 2021. Bradford was brought onto the staff in 2022.

Wommack is now 22-16 as head coach of the Jags through three seasons in Mobile. With the resources in the area, Wommack is looking to take South Alabama to new heights.

“South Alabama has positioned itself to really compete at the top level in Group of Five football and,” Wommack said on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday. “And I think we, you know, we’re in a conference that is quickly establishing itself as the premier group of five conference in college football. I think all the resources that have been invested into this community, you know, you look at the city of Mobile and the surrounding area and Baldwin County, you know, with almost 500,000 people, there’s a tremendous amount of support. There’s a lot of resources that we can be tapped into.”