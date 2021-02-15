4-year-old Tuskegee boy shot over the weekend dies, mother confirms

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – The mother of 4-year-old Davion Tarver, a Tuskegee boy who was shot on Feb. 13, 2021, confirmed that her son has died. He passed away at 10:43 a.m.

“My baby gain his wings this morning 👼 I love you Davion Tarver daedae,” shared Beanca Cannon.

Previously, Joshua Washington, 18 of Tuskegee, was charged with Attempted Murder and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building/Dwelling for the Feb. 13 shooting. He was taken into custody the evening of Feb. 14 and will be tried as an adult, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.