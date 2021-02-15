 

4-year-old Tuskegee boy shot over the weekend dies, mother confirms

Alabama

by: WRBL Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – The mother of 4-year-old Davion Tarver, a Tuskegee boy who was shot on Feb. 13, 2021, confirmed that her son has died. He passed away at 10:43 a.m.

“My baby gain his wings this morning 👼 I love you Davion Tarver daedae,” shared Beanca Cannon.

Previously, Joshua Washington, 18 of Tuskegee, was charged with Attempted Murder and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building/Dwelling for the Feb. 13 shooting. He was taken into custody the evening of Feb. 14 and will be tried as an adult, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.

Joshua Washington

