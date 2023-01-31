MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be released from state prisons under a 2021 sentencing law that frees prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences would have otherwise ended.

The law provides for inmates to be released between three and 12 months early and to be supervised by the Board of Pardon and Paroles for the remainder of their sentences.

They’ll be subject to electronic monitoring by the agency.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a court action seeking to block the releases.