41 Alabama ABC stores closing temporarily due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama ABC Board has decided to temporarily shutter 41 ABC stores on Saturday in response to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“With the number of Alabamians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic steadily increasing,

the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is taking some additional steps to better

ensure the safety and welfare of its employees and customers,” the Board stated in a press release Monday.

According to the Board, “recent changes implemented by the education and business

communities, as well an increase in the number of virus exposures and infections, have made

staffing 175 retail stores challenging at best.”

“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer

protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said ABC Board

Administrator Mac Gipson. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our

employees and patrons.”

The 41 stores affected will close Saturday and are expected to reopen in late February or early March. The 79 retail staff at the closing locations will be transferred temporarily to stores that are open in their area, according to the Board.

“Our goal here is to operate as efficiently and safely as possible, while providing our

customers with the premier service they’ve come to expect,” Gipson said.

Last March, the ABC Board closed 78 of its stores, which gradually reopened as infection rates decreased.

Below is a list of the ABC stores that will close on Jan. 16.

District 1:

Store 29, Helena

Store 92, Hoover

Store 121, Columbiana

Store 146, Pelham

District 2:

Store 30, Tarrant City

Store 143, Chalkville

Store 230, Pinson

District 3:

Store 13, Rainbow City

Store 94, Anniston

Store 122, Attala

District 4:

Store 62, Mobile

Store 164 Mobile

District 5:

Store 33, Opelika

Store 226, Opelika

District 6:

Store 3, Montgomery

Store 5, Montgomery

Store 112, Hayneville

District 7:

Store 6, Geneva

Store 71, Clayton

Store 89, Dothan

District 8:

Store 138, Tuscaloosa

Store 183, Tuscaloosa

District 9:

Store 93, Eight Mile

Store 117, Linden

Store 10, Citronelle

District 10:

Store 63, Pike Road

Store 118, Prattville

Store 229, Montgomery

District 11:

Store 7, Spanish Fort

Store 179, Robertsdale

District 12:

Store 19, Decatur

Store 48, Madison

Store 74, Sheffield

District 13:

Store 23, Huntsville

Store 90, Huntsville

Store 97, Brownsboro

District 14:

Store 18, Birmingham

Store 26, Bessemer

District 15:

Store 9, Lincoln

Store 27, Childersburg

Store 57, Lineville