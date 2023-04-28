ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Etowah County resulted in five deaths Wednesday night.

According to state troopers, 31-year-old Jimie M. Francisco, of Crossville, was killed when he collided head on with a pickup truck on I-59 NB near the 182 mile marker.

The pickup truck caught fire following the crash and resulted in the deaths of the driver of the truck and three passengers.

All five killed in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of those killed in the truck are pending confirmation from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.