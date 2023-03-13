MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama has been the filming location for many movies throughout the years. It has also been the setting of some big movies at the Box Office. Scary movies, funny movies and everything in between have been set in Alabama.

WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of five movies that were set in Alabama:

Forrest Gump

The movie Forrest Gump follows an Alabama man who has an IQ of 75. The movie gives viewers a glimpse of history through Gump’s eyes, all while Gump tries to reconnect with his childhood sweetheart. Forrest Gump made $678 million at the Box Office. It’s based on the book by Winston Groom, who grew up in Alabama.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Atticus Finch, an Alabama lawyer during the Great Depression, is tasked with defending a Black man after he received an undeserved rape charge. The movie To Kill a Mockingbird is based on the book written by Alabama native Harper Lee.

Talladega Nights: The Ballard of Ricky Bobby

Talladega is known for its NASCAR racing but add Will Ferrell in the mix and you’ve got the set for a perfect movie. Ferrell plays Ricky Bobby, a NASCAR driver who is no. 1 until a French Formula One driver joins the mix. Ricky has to fight to stay in the top spot.

Heart of Dixie

The 1989 movie Heart of Dixie tells the story of three sorority women searching for love while also preparing for changes in their life when their college becomes integrated into segregated Alabama.

A Madea Christmas

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas tells the story of Madea traveling with her friend down to Alabama to visit the friend’s daughter for Christmas. The movie is centered around coming together during the holiday season.