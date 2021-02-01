 

5-week-old child killed in apparent assault, investigation underway

Alabama

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 5-week-old baby died from injuries sustained from blunt force trauma.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kamari Whitt died Saturday at Children’s of Alabama after sustaining injuries the previous Wednesday at a home on West Lake Circle.

27-year-old Quinton Arnold has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. He was charged on Friday before Kamari had passed away. Detectives will discuss the case further for potential additional charges against Arnold.

No other information has been provided on the case, other than an investigation is ongoing.

