6 arrested in drug trafficking, manufacturing arrest in Brookside

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Brookside police are investigating after arresting six people linked to drug trafficking and manufacturing, stolen vehicles and property.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 5, Brookside patrol officers followed a low jack alert and located a stolen truck from Cullman at a residence in the area of Brookside Coalburg Road.

Upon contact, police were able to take four people into custody. Two subjects fled the scene, one was armed with an illegal sawed-off shotgun, Brookside PD said.

While securing the scene, officers located a marijuana grow farm. At the same time, Brookside K9, Narcotics Agents and tactical units responded to the scene and continued the search for the armed suspects.

Around 1:15 a.m. Brookside K-9 units located the fifth suspect jumping into the backseat of a passing vehicle not related to the scene and he was immediately taken into custody.

At 4:30 a.m., the K-9 units found the final suspect hiding in the woods and he was taken into custody.

Tactical units executed a search warrant on the listed property at about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6. At this time, Evidence Technicians are actively working the scene and collecting evidence at this time. So far, they have recovered more than $11,000 in counterfeit $100 bills, commercial printing machines, and four AR-15 rifles. Two of the AR-15s were stolen out of Georgia. They also recovered cash, multiple handguns and weapons, a stolen trailer from Birmingham, a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, a bus, an RV trailer, three four-wheelers and numerous items and tools identified as stolen property. Alabama Power investigators also identified stolen property on the scene as a part of their internal investigation. All six suspects were arrested and transported to the Brookside Jail pending numerous felony charges.





(Courtesy/Brookside PD)

The suspects have been identified as Aubrey Freeman, Jason Nave, Brandy Thompson, Heather Jordan, Andrew Edmonton, and Jimmy Gatlin.

Preliminary charges include unlawful manufacturing of controlled substance, drug trafficking marijuana, possession of forged instruments, first-degree four counts of receiving stolen property, nine counts of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, with additional charges pending.

