6 dead as Mobile nursing home facility faces COVID-19 outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local nursing home facility is facing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among its residents, resulting in a total of six deaths. The facility’s CEO says the home is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff.

Crowne Health Care of Mobile says three residents have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, bringing the total cases in the facility to 22. Six residents, after being transferred to the hospital, have passed away.

Crowne Health Care CEO Bryan Jones released the following statement to WKRG:

“The courageous day-by-day dedication of the staff of Crowne Health Care of Mobile is helping us turn the tide against the COVID-19 virus. We have had only three residents test positive in the facility in the past week. Today, we have 22 cases in the facility and these residents have been isolated to provide protection for our other residents and to facilitate the higher level of care required. All 22 cases show mild or no symptoms and their condition is stable. When residents develop advanced symptoms they are being transferred to hospitals where a higher level of care is available. Six of our residents after being transferred to hospital care passed away. Almost a third of the people infected with the COVID-19 virus never show any symptoms. This fact, plus the delay in getting tests results back from the labs, makes control of the virus in a closed environment like our facility very difficult. For several weeks, Crowne Health Care of Mobile has restricted visitation and implemented infection control protocols in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We are dedicated to our residents and their families to use every resource at our disposal to see us all safely through this crisis. A news report from a local television station last night said that we are not equipping our employees with required protective gear and that employees have to provide their own personal protective equipment. This is absolutely untrue. We are fighting to obtain the resources we need but we are meeting that need and our employees have been provided all necessary protective equipment throughout this crisis.” Bryan Jones, CEO of Crowne HealthCare

