6-year-old killed after being accidentally shot in Alabama identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The 6-year-old girl who was accidentally killed after being shot inside her home in Shelby County Monday has been identified.

Bella Callaway was shot by her 3-year-old sibling with a gun that was found in her Maylene home.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Thursday afternoon at Currie Jefferson Memorial in Hoover. Her family says the ceremony will be open to the public.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Bella’s family cover the funeral costs. If you’d like to donate, click here.