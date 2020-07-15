64-year-old woman killed by stray bullet in her Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a case where a 64-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet that was fired from outside her home and hit her while she was inside.

At midnight Wednesday, North Precinct Officers responded to a call of a person shot inside an apartment located in the1400 block of 24TH Street North Upon arrival officers were notified by a family member that the victim, Bernice Taylor, was wounded and unresponsive. Officers discovered Taylor lying in the kitchen, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation suggest multiple shots were fired in the parking lot outside of the apartment,” a release from the BPD stated. “The victim was in her kitchen when she was struck by a stray bullet that proves to be fatal.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

