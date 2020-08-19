66 Blount County students quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Blount County Schools has confirmed to CBS 42 that 66 students are quarantining after being possibly exposed to COVID-19.
Blount County Schools Superintendent Rodney Green says that 66 students at Southeastern School in Remlap have been sent home as a precaution.
While none of the students have tested positive, some have shown symptoms and anyone who may have been within six feet of them have been sent home to quarantine.
Green says there are 500 students still at the school and are “healthy and doing well.”
Teachers are cleaning the school rooms and are being cautious at this time, according to Green.
