7 Inverness Elementary School teachers exposed to COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Schools has announced that seven teachers at Inverness Elementary School have been exposed to COVID-19.

The school district says six classroom teachers and one remote teacher will not return to school until Aug. 20.

The remote teacher will continue to teaching virtually but the classroom teachers will work with substitute teachers to give instruction for their classes for the first four days of the academic year.

Shelby County Schools has not released any more information about the teachers. The school district did say that the students of the teachers have been notified by Inverness.

No other information has been released at this time.

