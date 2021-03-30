7-month-old Huntsville girl looking for bone marrow donor as she fights rare, life-threatening blood disease

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A 7-month-old baby girl from Huntsville is in need of a bone marrow donor as she fights an extremely rare and life-threatening blood disease.

True Haden was diagnosed with congenital amegakaryocytic thrombocytopenia (CAMT) recently and needs a bone marrow transplant to survive.

In order to find a donor, her family partnered with DKMS, the nonprofit leading the fight against blood cancer.

According to the release, True is categorized as an “emergency transplant” case and doctors have informed her family that she will not likely live past the age of 3 without a matching donor

According to DKMS, 70% of people suffering from blood-related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their families to save their life.

True’s interracial background, a mix of African American, Indian, Puerto Rican, and Caucasian, makes her chances of finding a match even more challenging. The release says these groups are underrepresented in the global donor pool.

If you’re in good health and between the ages of 18-55, you can register to be a donor here: https://www.dkms.org/true-haden.

A free registration kit will be sent directly to people’s homes; individuals can easily perform the cheek swab themselves and mail the kit back to DKMS.