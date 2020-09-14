71-year-old Alabama woman killed while walking down the street, 1 arrested

Alabama
A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrested in a deadly shooting of a 71-year-old woman Sunday night.

According to BPD, Javanna Cotton Owens, 71, was walking down the street in the 500 block of Brussels Circle just after 9 p.m. when she approached a vehicle “as if she knew the occupant(s).”

It was then a single gunshot was fired, striking Owens. The vehicle then drove away and Owens was later found lying unresponsive in the roadway. She was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

BPD said they made an arrest in connection to the murder thanks to FLOCK cameras that were in the area. The security cameras were able to get video of the vehicle involved which led officers to make an arrest.

No other information has been released at this time.

