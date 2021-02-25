72-year-old arrested on sex abuse, child porn charges

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — After a two-month long investigation, Hoover Police have arrested a man accused of harvesting more than 300 images of possible child pornography.

Warrants were obtained and Michael John Carter, 72 of Hoover, has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and possession of obscene matter.

In January 2021, Hoover PD received information of a man using the internet to solicit children for sexual encounters, authorities report. The Hoover Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation and collected additional evidence related to the case.

Detectives discovered 377 images of possible child porn on electronic devices belonging to Carter. In addition, investigators interviewed a teenage relative of Carter who disclosed that they were a victim of sexual abuse by the suspect at his Hoover residence about four years ago, police report.

At this time, Carter remains in the Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County Jail on a $600,000 bond. Police were not able to release the age of the victim in this case due to its sensitive nature.