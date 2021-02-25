 

72-year-old arrested on sex abuse, child porn charges

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael J. Carter, 72 years old. (Courtesy/Hoover PD)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — After a two-month long investigation, Hoover Police have arrested a man accused of harvesting more than 300 images of possible child pornography.

Warrants were obtained and Michael John Carter, 72 of Hoover, has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and possession of obscene matter.

In January 2021, Hoover PD received information of a man using the internet to solicit children for sexual encounters, authorities report. The Hoover Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation and collected additional evidence related to the case.

Detectives discovered 377 images of possible child porn on electronic devices belonging to Carter. In addition, investigators interviewed a teenage relative of Carter who disclosed that they were a victim of sexual abuse by the suspect at his Hoover residence about four years ago, police report.

At this time, Carter remains in the Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County Jail on a $600,000 bond. Police were not able to release the age of the victim in this case due to its sensitive nature.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 54°
Fair
Fair 0% 77° 54°

Friday

75° / 56°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 75° 56°

Saturday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 81° 60°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 80° 64°

Monday

67° / 52°
Rain
Rain 85% 67° 52°

Tuesday

63° / 57°
Rain
Rain 63% 63° 57°

Wednesday

69° / 53°
Showers
Showers 46% 69° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
77°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
75°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

59°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
58°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
56°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
56°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

62°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
69°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
21%
72°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

Don't Miss