723 COVID-19 cases reported in K-12 schools across Alabama

Alabama

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Education (ALSDE) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) have teamed up to report and monitor positive cases in all K-12 schools across the state.

The Alabama K-12 COVID-19 Dashboard went live Oct. 30 and will be updated on a weekly basis.

723 cases have been reported so far. Jefferson County Schools reported 63 cases, the most so far. Tuscaloosa County is reporting 52 and Shelby County reported 41.

“We are hoping that this dashboard will serve two primary purposes: keeping our parents
and communities aware of what is happening in their schools so they can make informed
decisions about their children; as well as make sure we are doing everything we can within
the school building and school system to mitigate the instances of COVID-19 exposure,”
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said.

To find more information from the dashboard, click here.

