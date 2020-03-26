7PM UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases rise to 524, no new deaths reported

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As the coronavirus continues to spread across the state of Alabama, county to county, the numbers have gone up. Now, Alabama has 524 confirmed cases, with 47 in Lee County alone. Earlier in the day, there were still only 466 cases across the state.

To combat the spread of COVID-19, Alabama’s governor has signed a supplement to the state emergency order on coronavirus to allow schools to continue teaching students through home instruction. Now, students will finish the academic year from home, online.

Additional steps taken for the state include shutting down state beaches and limiting gatherings of 10 or more people and postponing the upcoming Senate runoff until July 14.

On March 25, Alabama saw its first death from COVID-19, an employee of Jefferson County, where a higher number of cases are reported than anywhere else in the state, ringing in at 126.

The same community is also has the highest number of unemployment insurance claims filed as food service work is limited and other non-essential businesses have shut their doors.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s daily updates are still coming in online, showing the breakdown by county.