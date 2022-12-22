MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are concluding an illegal drug and prostitution investigation deemed “Operation Holiday Blues.” 21 arrests were made with eight of those being on prostitution charges.

According to officials, the operation started three months ago and was focused on Theodore and Tillman’s Corner. The eight people arrested for prostitution include:

Nasha Carl, 28

Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Reckless driving (Warrant)

No driver’s license (Warrant)

No driver’s license (Warrant)

Improper turn (Warrant)

Improper lights (Warrant)

Driving while suspended (Warrant)

Cedtreon Williams, 22

Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Sylvia Williams, 26

Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Camyla Robinson, 19

Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Receiving stolen property second-degree (Warrant)

Mary Hamilton, 51

Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution (Warrant)

Eyvette Oneal, 55

Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Sequia Ruffin, 18

Soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Christolyn White, 28