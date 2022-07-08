WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released information on a drowning at Smith Lake Thursday afternoon.

More News from WRBL

According to ALEA, law enforcement agencies responded to Smith Lake around 3:30 p.m. after it was reported that an elderly man went into the water and did not resurface.

After more than two hours of searching, authorities were able to recover the body of Terry Campbell, 82, of Crane Hill. No other information has been released as the investigation is still ongoing.