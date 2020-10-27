9-year-old girl going as Gov. Kay Ivey for Halloween

Alabama

by: Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Missy Carter)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This Halloween, a 9-year-old girl is planning to go as Alabama’s governor.

On Tuesday, Missy Carter shared a photo on Twitter of her niece, Cate McGriff, dressed up as Gov. Kay Ivey. McGriff, who lives in Rainbow City and attends John S. Jones Elementary, was dressed in a red power suit seen frequently on Ivey, as well as the governor’s trademark short hair and glasses.

“@GovernorKayIvey my adorable niece is your mini-me for her school costume party,” Carter wrote in her post.

It did not take long for Ivey to give her seal of approval.

“Nailed it…to a T,” Ivey responded on Twitter. “I know she will be successful. #WarEagle”

