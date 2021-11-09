A Geneva house fire leaves mom and three young kids without a roof over their heads

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A mother and her three young children are without a permanent roof over their heads in Geneva.

Fire destroyed the family’s three-bedroom home and claimed their pet dogs. The father is talking about his family’s loss. It’s a story you’ll see only on WDHN.

At around six o’clock Saturday night, flames consumed a three bedroom, wood-frame house at the intersection of Whitney street and Maple avenue.

Fortunately, Denita Boutwell and her three young children ranging in age from five-to-eight were not inside. But, the flames did kill two pet dogs.

The children’s father, Caleb Kealoha believes a family member started the blaze. It has leftthe kids without a home. Seven-year-old, Elizabeth has several health issues and is on feeding tubes.

“Because she doesn’t eat. We lost all her medical supplies. We lost everything we worked for. I mean this house was fully furnished, everything we have worked for. Everything the kids needed, the mom needed, I needed,” Kealoha said.

Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock told WDHN News his department is working with the Alabama Fire Marshal’s office and looking into the details trying to determine if they have a case of arson.

“We have children, of course if we have anyone involved,” Mock said. “But if it proves not to be an accident and it is arson, that just makes it a little more terrible.”

Geneva police are in the process of interviewing witnesses, and a possible person of interest in the case.

The children’s mother and her three children ages five, seven, and eight years old lost everything in

the house fire. If you can help, the family says you can contact Caleb Kealoha at 334-449-2228.