TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — All eyes are on Tuscaloosa this week for the fourth GOP primary debate, but it’s not the first time the campus has welcomed major political figures.

Starting in 1984, President Ronald Reagan spoke at what was then called “Memorial Coliseum.” Then in 2011, President Barack Obama toured tornado damage alongside local and state leaders. Most recently in 2019, President Donald Trump attended the Alabama vs. LSU football game.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner was there for it all. He was a reporter when Reagan visited, a local leader when Obama visited, and a football fan when Trump came.

“I just remember the crowd at Denny stadium, it was almost as loud as if we scored a touchdown. It’s obvious Trump is very beloved in this state. And the Alabama and LSU fans really showed it that night,” said Tyner.

Even thought he saw a lot of applause at that game back in 2019 and during other visits to the state, President Trump does not plan to debate tomorrow night, instead opting to attend a fundraiser in Florida.