Access to Tuscaloosa city buildings restricted due to rising COVID-19 cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — In an effort to protect the local healthcare system and maintain essential city functions among rising COVID-19 community spread, access to city buildings and events has been limited in Tuscaloosa.

All closures to the public only apply to city of Tuscaloosa buildings and event spaces and do not directly apply to PARA, Tuscaloosa City Schools or the Tuscaloosa Transit Authority facilities.

City Hall will be closed to the public effective 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, until Jan. 4, 2021. Any necessary transactions can be conducted online, over the phone, through the mail, or through an on-site drop box located in the City Hall drive-through. The drop box on the top floor of the IMF parking deck can be used for business related to revenue, planning, and building and inspections. In-person water payments must be made on the first floor City Hall drive-through.

City Council meetings will be held virtually. Meetings will be live-streamed and public statements may be made via email, phone, or video. Learn more at Tuscaloosa.com/meetings.

Water and sewer bills can be paid online at Tuscaloosa.com/pay-water-bill, by phone at 205-248-5500, through the drop box located in the City Hall drive-through, or by mail to P.O. Box 2089 Tuscaloosa, AL 35403.

To conduct business with Building & Inspections, please call 205-248-5110.

To conduct business with Planning & Zoning, please call 205-248-5100.

To reach any other department, please call Tuscaloosa 311.

No new events may be booked at the Tuscaloosa River Market until after Jan. 4;

Tuscaloosa Municipal Court will be closed to the public effective Monday, Dec. 14th, and court cases will be deferred until after Jan. 4. Payments may still be made at Tuscaloosa.com/court, by phone at 205-248-5330, through the drop box located outside of the Municipal Court, or by mail to 2122 6th Street Tuscaloosa, AL 35401;

Holidays on the River will remain postponed until Dec. 17; and

The Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum and the Gateway will be closed to the public from Tuesday, Dec. 8 until Jan. 4

For the most up-to-date information, please visit Tuscaloosa.com/covid19.