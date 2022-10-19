FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A former church leader charged with multiple counts of child and sexual abuse is asking for permission to help his ailing brother in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Kelly Dale Crotts is requesting the ability to leave the state of Alabama to go live with his brother in New Albany, Mississippi, about 100 miles outside Florence.

The 47-year-old turned himself in at the Lauderdale County Jail on July 8 following a grand jury indictment that charged him with three counts of indecent exposure, two counts of child abuse with sexual motivation, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Crotts’ attorney, Brad Phillips stated in the motion, “The said brother is experiencing health problems and his physicians have identified the defendant (Crotts) as a potential match for a kidney donation.”

In a civil lawsuit filed against the church where Crotts served, the unnamed plaintiffs who claim to be victims of him, allege assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress/outrage, invasion of privacy, false imprisonment, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence and wantonness, deceit and misrepresentation.

“Crotts exposed himself to the plaintiffs,” the suit says. “Crotts enticed and manipulated the plaintiffs with various schemes and lies to expose themselves to him. Crotts, acting with sexual motivation, touched the genitals of (plaintiffs one and two).”

Crotts has pleaded not guilty to the child abuse charges he faces.

Phillips stated in the request that Crotts is not a flight risk, saying his client is “known in the area, has cooperated with law enforcement and will respond to each and every order of this court.”

According to online court documents, Crotts is currently free on a $43,500 bond.

No hearing has been set for Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self to make a decision on Crotts’ request.