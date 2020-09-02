Adamsville PD searching for missing 16-year-old girl

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Adamsville Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Monday, August 31.
Authorities are searching for Nerrisa Janice Kirby. The 16-year-old was last seen Monday around 11 a.m. leaving her home in the Adamsville area.
Police say Kirby has a medical history.
If you have seen her or have information that can lead police to her wheraebouts, call the police department at 205-674-8760.
LATEST POSTS
- Mexican ‘federales’ refuse to investigate organized criminal groups, Chihuahua AG says
- Hot and Dry and tracking a couple of cool fronts in the forecast
- Small Business League sues Trump administration over PPP loans
- CDC asking states to be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine as early as October
- Old Navy says it will pay employees to work the polls on Election Day