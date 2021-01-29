 

 

Additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Alabama

Alabama

by: News 19

More COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Alabama. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced the state will receive extra doses of the vaccine.

Dr. Harris says that the state will get 10,000 more doses of the Moderna vaccine each week for the next three weeks.

This will be in addition to the around 55,000 total doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines Alabama normally receives.

Alabama is still vaccinating phase 1a and 1b – healthcare workers, first responders, and people over the age of 75.

Dr. Harris didn’t say when they would move on to group 1c and expand eligibility groups.

