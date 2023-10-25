ALABAMA (WHNT) – Rules regarding fire precautions have been reinstated in Alabama’s State Parks while the state continues to battle drought conditions.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced the fire precautions made in September have been reinstated for all parks due to the extended dry conditions.

Park visitors and overnight guests are asked to take extra precautions with campfires and barbecue grills.

“October is one of the driest months in Alabama and the continuing lack of rain has increased the risk for wildfires statewide,” said Greg Lein, Director of ADCNR’s State Parks Division. “We encourage park visitors and overnight guests to be very cautious with campfires and grills during this period until we get some much-needed rain.”

The Alabama Forestry Commission issued a statewide Fire Alert on September 22, 2023. The Fire Alert will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the State Forester.

Additional Fire Precautions Include:

No campfires outside of designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds or developed recreational areas.

of designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds or developed recreational areas. Barbecue grills and gas-fueled stoves are permitted only in designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds or developed recreational areas.

in designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds or developed recreational areas. Do not use barbecue grills or gas stoves in areas that can scorch, burn or damage lawns or picnic tables.

barbecue grills or gas stoves scorch, burn or damage lawns or picnic tables. Place barbecue grills a minimum of 15 feet away from any flammable material such as grass, weeds, wood chips, brush or park facilities.

feet away from any flammable material such as grass, weeds, wood chips, brush or park facilities. Do not leave a campfire or grill unattended.

a campfire or grill unattended. Completely extinguish all burning fuel such as wood or charcoal before disposing of it in an existing fireplace, fire pit or barbecue grill.

Park visitors are encouraged to monitor each state park’s social media accounts for updates on fire precautions and restrictions