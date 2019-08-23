ADOC charges four after finding illegal contraband at Bibb Correctional Facility

Law enforcement agents from the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division reported finding illegal contraband at Bibb Correctional Facility early on Wednesday morning.

“Correctional officers at Bibb found three packages containing illegal contraband,” according to ADOC. “The ADOC’s K9 unit tracked the suspect’s route on the Bibb Correctional Facility property. The inventory of the packages found by officers included 230 grams of methamphetamine, 208 grams of marijuana and 15 cell phones and phone chargers. All packages were collected and secured.”

During the tracking operation, K9 handlers discovered a large suitcase, a large duffle bag, and another package, all of which contained contraband, ADOC said in a release.

Law enforcement agencies were “quickly notified,” leading Brent Police officers to stop a white Chevrolet Sonic near Bibb Correctional in Brent and arrest four suspects.

“The suspects were identified as Lauren Olivia Grier, 26, and heather Carroll, 27, both from Lincoln; Quentin Truss, 46, of Talladega; and John Washington Key, Jr., 43, of Birmingham. All four individuals were transported to Bibb County Jail and charged with trafficking controlled substances, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and promoting prison contraband.”

Grier is also charged with felony obstruction of justice for “providing false identification to avoid prosecution,” officials say.