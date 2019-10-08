ADOC investigating a death of an inmate at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating an inmate death at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility. Elvin Burnseed, 53, of Dothan, was pronounced dead on Oct. 7 around 4:00 p.m.

Burnseed, who was serving a life sentence for a robbery in the 1st degree out of Houston County, was found lying unconscious on a top tier in his dorm. Officials say he was immediately taken to the infirmary where life-saving measures were administered to no avail.

This is the second inmate death coming out of Donaldson Correctional in less than a week, with the last one only two days earlier, and the third this month from the same facility.

ADOC says an investigation into the death is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss