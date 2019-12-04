ADOC investigating November death at Easterling Correctional Facility

CLIO, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections opened a death investigation at Easterling Correctional Facility after Rubin Hayes, 54, of Mobile died on Nov. 24.

Hayes was found collapsed in his dorm by Correctional Officers. Officials say that officers rushed Hayes to the medical care unit for treatment. Around 10:51 p.m., a physician pronounced Hayes dead.

Hayes was serving a five-year sentence for Assault in the First Degree.

The cause of death is pending a final autopsy report. ADOC says his death is under investigation.